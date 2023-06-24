Financial Contrast: Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) versus Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) and Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hibbett and Roots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 1 2 4 0 2.43 Roots 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Hibbett currently has a consensus price target of $72.80, indicating a potential upside of 100.61%. Roots has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Hibbett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hibbett is more favorable than Roots.

This table compares Hibbett and Roots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 7.16% 34.71% 13.36% Roots N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and Roots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.27 $128.06 million $9.45 3.84 Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than Roots.

Summary

Hibbett beats Roots on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Roots

(Get Rating)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.