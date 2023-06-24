FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

FingerMotion Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of FNGR opened at $3.43 on Thursday. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of -1.00.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FingerMotion by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

