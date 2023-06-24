First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIW opened at $86.23 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $69.94 and a 52-week high of $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.