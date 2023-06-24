FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.82

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.68) to GBX 148 ($1.89) in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

