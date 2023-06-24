Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.