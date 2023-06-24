Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

