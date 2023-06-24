Five Oceans Advisors Has $249,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

