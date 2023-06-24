Five Oceans Advisors Has $319,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.