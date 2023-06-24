Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,189 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,757 shares of company stock worth $161,720,897. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

