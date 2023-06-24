Five Oceans Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

