Five Oceans Advisors Sells 96 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

