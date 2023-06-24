Five Oceans Advisors Takes $70,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

