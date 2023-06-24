Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $892,791.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,587 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,303. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,588,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,441,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

