Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Director Purchases $13,250.00 in Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Director Thomas Murray Fyles acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE FSI opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

