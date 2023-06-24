FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 4.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of FMC opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.