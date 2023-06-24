Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Recommended Stories

