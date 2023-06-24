Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

FRD stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.