Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
FRD stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 8.25%.
Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Friedman Industries from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.