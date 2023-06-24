Fundamental Research Analysts Give Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) a C$0.21 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of LMR stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

