Fundamental Research Analysts Give Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) a C$0.21 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lomiko Metals Trading Down 16.7 %
Shares of LMR stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06.
About Lomiko Metals
Further Reading
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Lomiko Metals
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.