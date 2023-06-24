G999 Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $28.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

