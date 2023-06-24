Gala Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $653.30 million and approximately $87.70 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,274,098,214 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

