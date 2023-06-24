GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $415.70 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $415.70 million and approximately $852,399.77 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00013868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,684.00 or 1.00014236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,702,782 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,702,782.28131185 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.3079458 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,554,559.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.