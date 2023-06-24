Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $784.69 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00017020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $784.69 million and $2.72 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,725.02 or 0.99962511 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.23173764 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,716,076.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

