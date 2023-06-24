Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $323,903,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,269,000. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after buying an additional 511,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 328,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ITOT opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.