Gleason Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

SO stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

