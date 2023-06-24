Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

