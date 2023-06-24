Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 549 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 257,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 964,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

