Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average of $214.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

