Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133,220 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after buying an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,196,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFAT stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

