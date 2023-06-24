Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

