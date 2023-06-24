Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $404.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.18. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

