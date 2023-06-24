Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 126.5% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 215,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

