Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.50.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.38. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Analysts expect that Globant will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

