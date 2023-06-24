Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Increased by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.