Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3.10 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.55.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

