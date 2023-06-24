Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $517,076.15

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $517,076.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,630.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00292153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00697800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00512415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00062130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.