Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $248.15

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $248.15 and last traded at $247.74, with a volume of 143876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $1,264,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.