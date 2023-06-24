Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 928,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 729,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.