Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $140,908.53 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.51.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
