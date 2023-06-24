Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,532 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

