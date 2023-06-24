Head-To-Head Review: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $101.37 million 8.21 $22.02 million $0.29 109.14 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.32 billion 0.36 -$15.77 million ($1.29) -1.53

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.44%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 9.44% 1.97% 1.14% Diversified Healthcare Trust -23.42% -11.53% -5.17%

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 620.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.0 million square feet in the aggregate.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2022, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 379 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

