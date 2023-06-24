Head to Head Review: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Jade Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.03% 11.65% 8.49% Jade Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.85 billion 3.99 $148.89 million $3.46 50.51 Jade Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Globant and Jade Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globant and Jade Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00 Jade Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $217.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Jade Global.

Summary

Globant beats Jade Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. It also provides cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, the company offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, learning, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, it provides digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, operates Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, WaaSabi, Walmeric, GeneXus, Navigate, BeHealthy, and FluentLab platforms. It offers its services to enterprises in various industries, including media and entertainment, professional, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Jade Global

Jade Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the trading of jade products and aims to increase global awareness and ownership of jade globally. It intends to grow into a vertically integrated global company that will consist of international mining operations, jewelry design and manufacturing, business to business eCommerce wholesale trade, bricks and mortar membership only jade trading centers, global depository, and one or more online jade trading platforms. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

