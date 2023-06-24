Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

