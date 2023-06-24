Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.61 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 225,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,704,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPYD opened at $35.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.