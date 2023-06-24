Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.