Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $63.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

