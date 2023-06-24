Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,295,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

IDV stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

