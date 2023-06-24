Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCO opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
