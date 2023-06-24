Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of STIP opened at $97.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
