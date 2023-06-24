Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 706 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.59. The company has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

