HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,582.29 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and $1,582.29 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

